Haryana archaeology dept website launched

Haryana heritage and tourism minister Arvind Kumar Sharma, on Tuesday launched the official website (https://archaeology.haryana.gov.in/) of the state archaeology and museums department. The minister said that this new platform is an excellent medium to present Haryana’s archaeological treasures and cultural richness to audiences across India and the world. This initiative reflects the successful integration of technology in heritage conservation, he said.

