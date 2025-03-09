Haryana: ASI arrested for accepting 15,000 bribe in Jind

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested an assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) on Friday evening for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹15,000. The ASI has been booked under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. (HT File)

Mahender Singh, who was posted at Sadar police station in Jind, is accused of demanding bribe from Pawan Kumar, a resident of Jind’s Manoharpur village, for investigating a recent assault case registered by him.

“Kumar alleged in the complaint that Singh had sought money from him for arresting Pradeep, a resident of Barsana village, and his associates, who attacked the complainant on March 2 when he and other labourers were asleep in a village near Jind. The attackers also snatched ₹12,600 from them,” the spokesperson of the bureau said.

The ASI has been booked under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, the spokesman said.