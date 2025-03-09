Haryana: ASI arrested for accepting 15,000 bribe in Jind

Mahender Singh, who was posted at Sadar police station in Jind, is accused of demanding bribe from Pawan Kumar, a resident of Jind’s Manoharpur village, for investigating a case registered by him in a recent assault case
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested an assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) on Friday evening for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹15,000.
“Kumar alleged in the complaint that Singh had sought money from him for arresting Pradeep, a resident of Barsana village, and his associates, who attacked the complainant on March 2 when he and other labourers were asleep in a village near Jind. The attackers also snatched ₹12,600 from them,” the spokesperson of the bureau said.
The ASI has been booked under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, the spokesman said.