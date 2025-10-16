Haryana: ASI ‘suicide’ case: Late IPS officer Kumar’s wife, 3 others booked for abetment

A day after assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sandeep Lathar was found dead with a gunshot wound along with a purported suicide note accusing late inspector general Y Puran Kumar of corruption, the Rohtak police booked Kumar’s wife and senior IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, her brother and Bathinda (rural) MLA Amit Rattan, exemptee assistant sub-inspector Sushil Kumar and another cop Sunil, posted at IG office in Rohtak, on charges of abetment to suicide and criminal conspiracy. IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, wife of late IPS Y Puran Singh, during his last rites in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Lathar, 41, was found dead from a gunshot wound in Rohtak’s Ladhot village on Tuesday. A suicide note and a six-minute video found with his body reportedly accused Kumar and his family members of corruption.

Haryana chief minister’s OSD Virender Singh Badhkhalsa informed the family during a meeting about the FIR — registered under Sections 108 (abetment to suicide) and 61 (criminal of conspiracy) of the BNS — and he urged them to give consent for the autopsy.

The development came hours after Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini met family members of Lathar and assured them of “appropriate action”.

Lathar’s family had previously refused consent for the autopsy until an FIR was filed. Lathar’s cousin Sanjay Deswal said the body has been sent to Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, and the post-mortem will be conducted on Thursday morning. He said the last rites of Lathar will be performed at his native village Julana in Jind at 12 noon on Thursday. Deswal said that the government has accepted their demands, including registration of an FIR, government job to Sandeep’s wife as per her qualification and last rites with full state honour. He said that the administrative officials assured the family of a fair probe in a time-bound manner.

ASI Lathar, 41, who was posted in the cyber cell in Rohtak, allegedly shot himself dead in a relative’s makeshift room along the Ladhot-Dhamar road in Rohtak on Tuesday, leaving behind a “final note” and a six-minute video in which he levelled corruption allegations against late IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who also served in the district, and his family members.

Kumar, 52, who had been posted as inspector general, Police Training Centre in Rohtak’s Sunaria on September 29, had allegedly shot himself dead at his Sector 11 Chandigarh residence on October 7. Lathar, who belonged to the Jat community, claimed he had “ample evidence” against Kumar, a Dalit.

A day before Kumar died, Lathar was part of the Rohtak CIA-2 team that intercepted and arrested the late IGP’s associate Sushil Kumar, an exemptee assistant sub inspector (an ASI who has been exempted from certain duties), following a complaint by liquor contractor Praveen Bansal.

Lathar’s colleague said he (ASI) was upset for the past few days after being questioned by a special investigation team (SIT) of Chandigarh police. “Sandeep an honest cop who used to analyse the CDR and DVR and was expert in cyber and technical things. He was among the team that intercepted Sushil Kumar, an associate of former IGP Y Puran Kumar. Sushil had abused him and threatened to face dire consequences for arresting him,” he said.

The case has sparked political outrage, with opposition leaders demanding an impartial investigation. Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala have called for a probe under the supervision of a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana high court to ensure fairness.

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, accompanied by state ministers Mahipal Dhanda and Krishan Lal Panwar, visited Lathar’s family in Ladhot to offer condolences and assure them of a fair investigation.

The controversy led to administrative changes within the Haryana Police. DGP Shatrujeet Kapur was sent on leave on Tuesday, and OP Singh, a 1992-batch officer, was appointed as the acting police chief. Rohtak superintendent of police Narendra Bijarniya has also been shifted. Both Kapur and Bijarniya were named in Puran Kumar’s “final note,” which accused them of caste-based discrimination and harassment.

The Chandigarh Police have formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the circumstances surrounding Kumar’s death. Meanwhile, Lathar’s family has established an 11-member committee to represent their interests and ensure transparency in the investigation.