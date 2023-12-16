Haryana Assembly pays tributes to former speaker, 18 fallen heroes

The House on Friday paid pay rich tributes to prominent personalities who passed away during the intervening period from the end of the previous session to the beginning of the current one. HT Image

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta paid tributes to former speaker Chhattar Singh Chauhan and former minister Ram Prakash.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The House conveyed its heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved families of 18 martyrs of Haryana who showed indomitable courage and made the supreme sacrifice while safeguarding the unity and integrity of nation.

These included Major Ashish Dhonchak of Binjhol village in Panipat, Captain Poonam Rani of Balu village in Kaithal, Subedar Sarjeet Singh of Alakhpura village in Bhiwani, Naib Subedar Ashok of Bhaini Chanderpal village, Rohtak, assistant sub inspector Dharambir Singh of Farmana village in Sonepat, havildar Maan Singh of Ganwari Jat village in Mahendragarh, havildar Shamsher Singh of Kherainti village in Rohtak, havildar Sudhir Singh of Bhaini Chanderpal village in Rohtak, havildar Rakesh Lamba of Barda village in Mahendragarh, Commando Karan Singh of Kakroli Hatti village in Charkhi Dadri, naik Mahender of Garhipatti village in Palwal, naik Sandeep Kumar of Mundsa village, district Jhajjar, naik Virender Rathee of Rajlu Garhi village in Sonipat, Airman Vikas of Rata Khurd village in Mahendragarh, sepoy Sandeep of Kurahwata village in Mahendragarh, sepoy Yudhishtir of Khambi village in Palwal, sepoy Jawahar Singh of Kharkhari village in Rewari and sepoy Jaspal Singh of Kewal village in Sirsa.