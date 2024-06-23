Haryana assembly polls: Expose Congress’ ‘falsehood’, ‘misrule’: Pradhan to BJP workers

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday launched ‘Mission 100 days’ plan for the party workers to reach every household to expose the Congress’ “falsehood and misrule” which prevailed in the state during former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s 10-year rule. (From R) Union ministers Manohar Lal Khattar and Dharmendra Pradhan with former Haryana home minister Anil Vij and chief minister Nayab Singh Saini in Rohtak on Sunday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Pradhan, who was recently appointed as election in-charge of the BJP in Haryana, addressed party workers at BJP’s state headquarters here.

“There are nearly 100 days left for the Haryana assembly polls and we have to reach 19,812 booths and over 7,000 villages in 22 districts of the state. Hooda is dreaming of becoming the chief minister of the state, but this will never happen in future. The BJP is going to form the government for the third term,” the Union minister added.

Admitting that BJP lost five seats and won as many seats, Pradhan said that he admits that the party has lacked in some areas and now they will reach out to every worker and get their feedback about the party leaders.

“The party workers have equal rights in the party as chief minister Nayab Singh Saini or anyone else. I hope that you will give true feedback so that we can point out grey areas and improve things in the run up to the assembly polls. The Congress had spread falsehood that the BJP will scrap the reservation after coming to power at the Centre. During Congress rule, atrocities were common on Dalits in Haryana,” the BJP’s Haryana election in-charge added.

Targeting the Congress over corruption, he claimed that corruption was a common affair in the Congress rule and BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Haryana worked for farmers, Dalits, OBCs and other sections.

“BJP has given good governance in Haryana and during the Congress regime, loot, corruption and dynastic rule prevailed in the state. India will be the third largest economy soon and Haryana will be most benefited. For this, we have to give good governance in the state,” he added.

‘Baap-beta ki sarkar’ won’t come: Biplab Deb

Former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb, the co-in-charge for Haryana elections, made a scathing attack on former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son Deepender Hooda, MP elect from Rohtak.

“They want ‘baap-beta ki sarkar’ (a father-son government), but the people of Haryana want to bring back the BJP government so that a poor person can lead the government. We don’t work for a family but for the people of Haryana,” he added.

Saini said that the BJP workers will visit every home and appraise people about BJP government’s scheme in Haryana for the poor, Dalit, women, youths, OBCs and other sections of society.

Bigwigs skip event

Many senior leaders like Union minister of state (independent charge) Rao Inderjit Singh, former Hisar MP Kuldeep Bishnoi, his son and Adampur MLA Bhavya Bishnoi, and former Rohtak MP Arvind Sharma skipped the event called to discuss party’s strategy for the assembly polls. Former education minister Ram Bilas Sharma and former home minister in Haryana government, Anil Vij attended the rally mid-way. Initially disgruntled, Vij reached the media gallery and suddenly party leaders asked him to come on the stage. He reached the stage when former Tripura CM was addressing, and BJP workers made a round of applause and cheers for him when he waved at party workers from the stage and, thereafter, he hugged former Haryana BJP chief OP Dhankar.

Pradhan and Deb held meetings with district chiefs and another meeting with party’s all 10 Lok Sabha candidates, ministers and MLAs. In the meeting, the BJP leaders discussed focusing on rural seats where Jats have good numbers and Dalit seats. The saffron party had trailed in Jat dominated and Dalit seats.

A senior party leader, who attended the meeting, said that the party will focus on Jats and Dalits by appraising them about works done by the BJP for farmers and Dalits.

“We will reach out to farmers (mostly Jats) and assure them that the minimum support price (MSP) will be continued and there will be no threat to reservation for Dalits. The party also planned to sharpen attack on former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son Deepender while accusing them of controlling Congress in Haryana and humiliating other party leaders,” the senior leader said.

Women activists staged a protest outside the meeting hall demanding action against former Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh in connection with sexual harassment case of a junior coach.