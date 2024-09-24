Haryana assembly polls: I believe in working than talking, says Chander Mohan

Targeting Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on increasing unemployment, Congress candidate from Panchkula Chander Mohan said that he believes in working rather than talking. Congress candidate Chander Mohan during canvassing in Panchkula on Monday. (Sant Arora/HT)

“In the last 10 years, BJP has made educated youth labourers. The youth are being given temporary jobs through Kaushal Nigam. BJP has snatched the dreams of youth by bringing Agniveer. The youth of the state will not forget this and will teach BJP a lesson on October 5,” said Chander Mohan while addressing a public meeting in Panchkula on Monday.

“Panchkula is now also being called the capital of Haryana in the state. All this has been possible with the blessings of former chief minister Chaudhary Bhajan Lal. All the offices of Haryana which were earlier in Chandigarh were relocated to Panchkula when Chaudhary Bhajan Lal’s was the CM.”

Targeting the Opposition, Chander Mohan said, “Even BJP leaders are losing faith in the party, this is the result of BJP’s wrong policies. Congress will win Panchkula with a big margin.”