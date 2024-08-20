Haryana assembly polls: Jat leader Dhankar is head of BJP manifesto panel

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday brought back former Haryana BJP chief Om Prakash Dhankar to the centerstage and appointed the powerful Jat community leader as the chairman of the panel that will draft the election manifesto of the saffron party for October 1 assembly election. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday brought back former Haryana BJP chief Om Prakash Dhankar to the centerstage and appointed the powerful Jat community leader as the chairman of the panel that will draft the election manifesto of the saffron party for October 1 assembly election. (HT File)

Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli, a Brahmin face of the party who represents Rai assembly segment of Sonepat district, said that BJP’s national secretary and former Cabinet minister Dhankar will head the 14-member manifesto committee and submit the “crucial document” at the earliest after incorporating views of every section of society.

Badoli said Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry, who recently left Congress and joined the BJP, will be one of the key members of this manifesto committee.

Among other members of the panel will be Rajya Sabha member Krishan Lal Pawar; former finance minister and Jat leader Captain Abhimanyu; deputy speaker Ranbir Gangwa; former state BJP general secretary Vedpal; former Cabinet minister Vipul Goyal, MLAs Bhavya Bishnoi (Adampur) and Satya Prakash Jrawat (Pataudi); former Lok Sabha MP Sunita Duggal, Bhupeshwar Dayal (ex-OSD to former CM ML Khattar), minister Abhe Singh Yadav; former BJP spokesperson Sanjay Sharma, Madan Goyal and Roji Malik Anand.

The committee is a balanced mix of members from different communities, castes and regions of the state.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Dhankar, who was also member of the BJP’s manifesto committee set up for the Lok Sabha elections, said that he has convened the first meeting of the manifesto committee on Wednesday at Panchkula.

“We will launch manifesto-preparation exercise on Wednesday after flagging-off vans called ‘Sankalp Yatra Rath’ which will travel across the constituencies seeking suggestions from the voters for the manifesto,” Dhankar said, pointing out that the manifesto will be a key step in the direction of BJP’s “objective of retaining power in Haryana” for the third consecutive term.

Also present on Wednesday during the launch of the “Sankalp Yatra Rath” campaign from Panchkula will be chief minister Nayab Singh Saini along with Dhankar. The move is aimed at connecting with voters across the state. These “raths” (modified vehicles) will travel through various regions, gathering public feedback on their expectations from the BJP. The insights collected will be crucial in shaping the party’s manifesto, ensuring it aligns with the priorities and needs of the people.

It is learnt that these vans fitted with catchy posters and banners will be launched in all the 22 districts simultaneously. They will have a box in which people will be asked to drop their suggestions written on paper. The target is to complete this exercise within a week as each van will crisscross one district in a week.

When contacted BJP president Badoli said that the manifesto panel has been constituted in such a manner so that this document contains views of every community. He said the vans seeking suggestions for the manifesto will approach every section, including people in villages and industrialists, in the run up to preparing what will be called “sankapl patra” of the BJP.

“We want to know what people want. Then the committee will finalise the manifesto. This initiative underscores the BJP’s commitment to directly engaging with voters to craft policies that resonate with their concerns and aspirations,” BJP president said.

The polling for 90-assembly seats of Haryana will be held on October 1 and which party will rule Haryana for the next five years will be clear on October 4 when the result will be declared after the counting of votes.