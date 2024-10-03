Haryana assembly polls: PM ‘expert’ in telling lies, says Kharge

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed him as an expert in telling lies, while accusing him of not fulfilling promises made to people. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge during a public meeting ahead of Haryana assembly elections, in Charkhi Dadri district of Haryana. (PTI)

Addressing a gathering on Wednesday at Badhra in Charkhi Dadri district to garner votes of party candidate Sombir Sheoran, son in-law of former Haryana chief minister Bansi Lal, Kharge said, “Modi ji to bharosa todne walo ke bhi sardar hai (Modi ji is the leader of those who break trust).

“Did former PMs like Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri or Rajiv Gandhi told such lies. Modi, during the 2014 general polls, claimed that that Congress has stashed its black money in foreign and he will bring it back and give ₹15 lakh to everyone. He promised to give 2 crore jobs per year, where did those jobs go,” Kharge added.

Lambasting the BJP leaders, the national Congress president said that now BJP leaders are promising to give 5 lakh jobs to Haryana youths but how would that be possible when only 1.60 lakh posts are vacant in Haryana.

“The BJP is in power in Haryana for the last 10 years. Who stopped them from giving jobs. On September 18 we promised to give ₹2,000 per month allowance to women and the next day the BJP released their manifesto and announced to give ₹2,100 to women. They are trying to copy our ideas. The BJP did nothing for farmers, youths, wrestlers, worker and women in the last 10 years. They keep telling lies to public,” the Congress chief added.

Kharge said that the BJP had to change its chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar after nine and half years as their engine failed.

“Had they fulfilled their promises, what was need to change. During farmers’ stir, Khattar had asked the BJP and RSS workers to get united and attack the farmers. Around 30 papers incidents were reported during the BJP government and various scams took place in the last 10 years,” he added.

He further said that people of Haryana still remember the works done during the regime of Bhupinder Singh Hooda led Congress government.

“The PM does not know about jawan, kisan or pehlwan and he only know the RSS agenda. The RSS people had worked for Britishers during the independence movement and now they are talking about patriotism. We are biggest patriot in this country,” he added.

“The UPA government had waived-off farm loans of ₹72,000 crore while the BJP government waived-off industrialist loan worth ₹16 lakh crore,” he said.

Kharge promised to give ₹2,000 per month to women, legal guarantee of MSP on all crops, ₹6,000 per month pension to elderly persons and widow after forming the government. He asked Hooda to fulfil all promises after forming the government in Haryana.

Former governor Satya Pal Malik alleged that the Modi government has disrespected the people of Badhra by not giving justice to local girl Vinesh Phogat and using batons on protesting farmers.