Haryana assembly polls: Unlike BJP, Congress will fulfil promises, says Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that unlike the saffron party, the Congress will fulfil the promises made to the people. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with Panchkula Congress nominee Chander Mohan during a rally in Barwala on Wednesday. (Sant Arora/ HT)

While addressing a rally in Barwala on Tuesday for Panchkula assembly seat nominee Chander Mohan, Sukhu said, “Unlike the BJP, the promises made by Congress will be fulfilled. Congress has done it in Himachal Pradesh, will do the same in Haryana.”

Speaking on the allegations made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against his government, Sukhu said, “During elections in Haryana, PM Modi talked about Himachal, but I want to point out that the PM’s facts were not correct. The Congress government restored the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) of employees as soon as it came to power in Himachal. The government fulfilled 5 out of 10 guarantees in just 20 months.”

PM Modi had made sharp attacks on the Himachal government during the election rallies in Haryana saying that the Congress had come to power in the state by giving false guarantees and no promise is being fulfilled.

“The state faced the worst disaster of the century but no help was received from the Centre. The state government settled 23,000 families without any central help,” he said referring to the devastation caused in the state during monsoons.

Criticising the saffron party, Sukhu said that the party is working to divide the nation on religion and caste, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is concerned about the upliftment of the poor. He urged voters to remember the guarantees Congress has made when they go to vote on October 5.

“The misrule of the BJP in Haryana is going to end and Congress will form government,” he said, adding, “Chander Mohan is the son of the leader who gave a new dimension to development in Haryana. He has always followed in the footsteps of his father Chaudhary Bhajan Lal and has always prioritised Haryana’s development.”