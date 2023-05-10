Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Door-to-door garbage collection extended to entire Panchkula

Door-to-door garbage collection extended to entire Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
May 10, 2023 01:28 AM IST

Now, garbage will also be picked from houses in Mansa Devi Complex (MDC) and sectors across the trans-Ghaggar region in Panchkula that were previously not covered

Haryana assembly speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta on Tuesday flagged off 75 pick-up trucks and 43 tractor trolleys, extending door-to-door garbage collection to entire Panchkula.

Haryana assembly speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta flagging of the 75 pick-up trucks and 43 tractor trolleys for citywide garbage collection in Panchkula on Tuesday. (Sant Arora/HT)
Haryana assembly speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta flagging of the 75 pick-up trucks and 43 tractor trolleys for citywide garbage collection in Panchkula on Tuesday. (Sant Arora/HT)

With this, now garbage will also be picked from houses in Mansa Devi Complex (MDC) and sectors across the trans-Ghaggar region that were previously not covered.

“Due to non-availability of citywide door-to-door collection, we were lagging behind in the cleanliness rankings. But I am sure the rankings will improve now. We aim to become number one in Swachhta rankings,” said Gupta while addressing the gathering at the community centre in MDC, Sector 6, Panchkula.

“The 18-crore contract has been allotted to a private company that will collect garbage from the doorstep of each house. No laxity will be tolerated,” he added.

The MLA further said that 85 crore had also been approved for road repair, grilles and street lights.

Agency under strict watch: Mayor

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, on the occasion, appealed to the Panchkula residents to segregate wet and dry waste in the dustbins provided by the municipal corporation.

Goyal said to keep track of the garbage collectors, MC will install radio frequency identification (RFID) tags outside each household. “Instructions have been issued to the agency to share information on waste collection from every household through RFID,” he added.

“MC’s sanitation wing will closely monitor the functioning of the company and if the garbage collection falls below 90% of the total households in the city, payment for the given day will not be released,” the mayor said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
panchkula
panchkula
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out