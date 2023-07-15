Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / MLA seeks sector-wise report on sterilisation of strays in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jul 15, 2023 01:00 AM IST

MLA Gian Chand Gupta was chairing a meeting on Friday with Panchkula administration officials and various organisations to discuss seven key issues of encroachments, slums, stray cattle, street dogs, drugs, pollution, and plastic-use

Reemphasising on the need to make the city free of stray animals, Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta has sought a report on streetwise sterilisation of stray dogs.

Gian Chand Gupta instructed the deputy commissioner of police to investigate the functioning of drug de-addiction centres in Panchkula and also take immediate action upon receiving complaints related to hookah bars. (HT File Photo)
Gupta was chairing a meeting on Friday with administration officials and various organisations to discuss seven key issues of encroachments, slums, stray cattle, street dogs, drugs, pollution, and plastic-use.

Talking about strengthening the campaign to rid the city of strays, Gupta said 324 milk dairies would soon be relocated to a 35-acre land in Sukhdarshan Pur. He instructed the concerned officials to take immediate action in areas including the Sector-23 bridge, Rajiv Colony, Devi Nagar near Majri Chowk, where the stray menace is the worst.

Gupta instructed the deputy commissioner of police to investigate the functioning of drug de-addiction centres and also take immediate action upon receiving complaints related to hookah bars.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Gupta said hookah bars have been banned in Panchkula on the lines of Chandigarh. “Strict action will be taken against violators,” he added.

Gupta also stressed the need for continuous monitoring and strict enforcement of plastic bag ban directing officials to promote use of cloth bags and strict monitoring of polythene manufacturing units.

“A special campaign should be conducted to eliminate illegal encroachments and ensure they do not reoccur,” said Gupta, while instructing the deputy commissioner of police to ensure that no encroachments reappear.

Saturday, July 15, 2023
