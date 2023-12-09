Haryana: Badal’s statue unveiled on his birth anniversary

A life-sized statue of former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal was unveiled at Kalanwali village on Haryana- Punjab border on his birth anniversary on Friday. A life-sized statue of former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal was unveiled alongside the statue of former deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal at Kalanwali village on Haryana-Punjab border. (HT)

The statue was built by Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) head Ajay Singh Chautala in the memory of veteran Shiromani Akali Dal leader Badal, who on April 25.

JJP chief Ajay Singh, Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, his wife Harsimrat Kaur, BJP leaders Manpreet Badal and others were present at the occasion.

Ajay Chautala said Parkash Singh Badal had unveiled the statue of his grandfather and former deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal at Kalanwali and they built Badal’s statue to mark their years’ long brotherhood. “The initiative will strengthen brotherhood between both states,” he added.

Later, JJP held a rally in Dabwali , where Ajay Singh asked party workers to work hard to secure 51% vote in next year polls.

Deputy CM Dushyant said, “ A survey has been conducted to assess crop damage during the Kharif season , and relief funds amounting to ₹662 crore, pending since 2020, will be distributed soon.”

Dushyant Chautala criticised the previous Congress government and accused it of regional bias in carrying out developmental works. He announced plans for an industrial park and chambers for additional lawyers to facilitate legal practice in the region.