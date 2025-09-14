Haryana: Bhiwani’s Sagwan swamped: Month later, floodwater still rules the streets

In the wake of recent floods due to heavy rainfall, the streets of Sagwan village in Bhiwani’s Tosham assembly segment remain flooded with knee-deep murky water despite there having been no rain in the region for the last one week. The village which has a population of 12,000 has been inundated under knee-deep stagnant and foul-smelling water since August 3 when heavy rainfall lashed the region. The streets of Sangwan village inundated due to waterlogging on Saturday in spite of not having rain for the past one week. (HT Photo)

Sarpanch representative Baljeet Singh, on Saturday, said that the streets, crematorium ground and three schools are waterlogged. Apart from that two waterworks stations in the village are inundated. “Stagnant water will cause a lot of problems, especially diseases,” he said.

“Of 1,200 houses, more than 1,000 houses are empty and the families have shifted to their relatives’ homes in other villages, except one or two from each family who are staying to take care of jewellery and other valuable items. The villagers had shifted women, children and animals to relatives’ homes,” he added.

Another resident Ashish Kumar said that six members of his family were sent to their relatives home. He said that there are three government schools in the village, which have been shut since August 3 and no concrete steps were taken by the administration to drain the water.

“The teachers are conducting online classes. Our village has not received excessive rainfall but water entered the village as the drain was broken. The irrigation officials have not cleaned the drain on time and excess water caused the drain to burst flooding the nearby villages,” he added.

Satish Kumar, another resident, said that if they stepped out of their homes, they could suffer from skin problems.

“Cracks have emerged in the houses. The villagers had constructed a bundh to save the village from a flood-like situation but the bundh failed to stop flooding. The administration has provided boats and villagers are trying to save their belongings from their inundated homes with the help of these boats. Irrigation minister Shruti Choudhry represents our constituency but she failed to address our issues,” he added.

Irrigation minister Shruti Choudhry said that water has entered low lying areas in villages like Sagwan, Dang, Biran and other villages and administrative officials are working by using pump sets, vertical turbines to drain out water. She said that channels will be made to drain out water from low lying areas. The minister had visited several flood affected villages in the last week and took stock of the situation.