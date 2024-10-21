Haryana BJP leader threatens to transfer cops if they challan his supporters

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dinesh Kaushik, who unsuccessfully contested the assembly elections from Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar landed in a controversy on Sunday as he threatened Haryana cops of transfer, if they challaned his workers’ for traffic violations. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dinesh Kaushik, who unsuccessfully contested the assembly elections from Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar. (File image)

During an address in Bahadurgarh, Kaushik told his workers to call him immediately if any policeman stops their vehicle or issues challan.

“I am a strongman, if any cop dares to impose challan to vehicles owned by our workers, you should note down the name of the cop, we will send them to Mewat (Muslim-dominated area). If I had won the election, I would have been a dangerous MLA,” he said.