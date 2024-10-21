Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana BJP leader threatens to transfer cops if they challan his supporters

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Oct 21, 2024 06:18 AM IST

During an address in Bahadurgarh, Dinesh Kaushik told his workers to call him immediately if any policeman stops their vehicle or issues challan.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dinesh Kaushik, who unsuccessfully contested the assembly elections from Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar landed in a controversy on Sunday as he threatened Haryana cops of transfer, if they challaned his workers’ for traffic violations.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dinesh Kaushik, who unsuccessfully contested the assembly elections from Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar. (File image)
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dinesh Kaushik, who unsuccessfully contested the assembly elections from Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar. (File image)

During an address in Bahadurgarh, Kaushik told his workers to call him immediately if any policeman stops their vehicle or issues challan.

“I am a strongman, if any cop dares to impose challan to vehicles owned by our workers, you should note down the name of the cop, we will send them to Mewat (Muslim-dominated area). If I had won the election, I would have been a dangerous MLA,” he said.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On