Haryana: BJP leaders urge party to change candidates from some seats

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Friday urged the party high command to change candidates on some seats and asserted that few incapable ones were given tickets. The saffron party is facing rebellion after a cabinet minister, one MLA and six former law-makers resigned from the primary membership of the party after the BJP announced its first list for 67 assembly segments. The saffron party is facing rebellion after a cabinet minister, one MLA and six former law-makers resigned from the primary membership of the party after the BJP announced its first list for 67 assembly segments. (HT File)

In Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh, former BJP MLA Naresh Kaushik burst into tears on Friday after the party denied him ticket and fielded his younger brother Dinesh Kaushik from there. The former MLA alleged that his younger brother is an “arrogant person” and he even did not call him after getting the ticket.

“Three days have passed since the BJP released its first list and my brother did not call me to seek support. Even, we have differences, I never utter a single word against him. Dinesh is trying to break our family and he did not invite me to his daughter’s marriage,” the former Bahadurgarh MLA added.

Naresh urged the party high command to change the candidate from Bahadurgarh within two days, otherwise he will take decision as per his workers’ desire.

Similarly, in Rohtak district, the BJP workers urged the party leadership to change former Rohtak mayor Renu Bala from Kalanaur reserved seat. Interacting with reporters in Rohtak, BJP’s SC Morcha state vice-president Surajmal Kiloi and other leaders urged the party leadership to replace Bala with any leader coming from the Ravidassia community.

“ We will not leave the BJP but we urged the party leadership to change the candidate from Kalanaur seat,” he added.

In Rewari as well, former MLA Randir Kapdiwas and Arvind Yadav asked the party to change the candidature of Kosli MLA Laxman Yadav from Rewari, adding if the party fails to do so, anyone from them will contest as an Independent.

Former minister Ram Bilas Sharma ask workers to keep cool

BJP veteran and former education minister Ram Bilas Sharma held a meeting of his workers in Mahendergarh and heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh.

While addressing the party workers, Sharma urged the workers to keep faith in party leadership and assured them that the party leadership will give him a ticket from the Mahendergarh assembly seat. Sharma’s workers were upset after the BJP did not include Mahendergarh in the first list.

Devi Lal’s grandson Aditya calls workers meet

BJP leader Aditya Devi Lal, grandson of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal, has resigned from the chairman seat of national council of State Agriculture Marketing Board as he was upset after the party did not announce a candidate from Dabwali in the first list.

He was also miffed after his uncle and former cabinet minister Ranjit Chautala claimed that the BJP offered him Dabwali instead of Rania but he turned down the proposal.

People familiar with the matter said Aditya has called a meeting of his workers on Sunday and he is likely to join his parental Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) party headed by his uncle and former Haryana CM Om Parkash Chautala. Aditya is likely to contest from Dabwali on INLD’s ticket. He unsuccessfully contested the 2019 assembly election from the same seat on the BJP’s symbol.