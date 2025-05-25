Haryana BJP MP Jangra courts controversy, says tourists should have put up fight in Pahalgam

Haryana BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chander Jangra on Saturday sparked controversy with his remarks, “...the women who lost their husbands in the Pahalgam terrorist attack lacked spirit and courage to fight back.” Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chander Jangra (Sourced)

Addressing a gathering during the felicitation ceremony celebrating Ahilyabai Holkar Tricentenary Memorial campaign in Bhiwani, Jangra said that if the women had shown courage and fighting spirit, the death numbers could be four or five instead of 26.

“The women lacked spirit, and they folded their hands before the terrorists instead of snatching weapons from them... The Prime Minister Narendra Modi had introduced the Agnipath scheme to train the youths so that they can fight back. If the tourists had undergone such training, the outcome would have been different,” he added.

Jangra, a BJP leader was elected to the upper house in 2020, and he lost the 2014 assembly polls from Gohana seat in Sonepat. He is known for making controversial remarks. In December too last year, he sparked a controversy with his remarks about the alleged disappearance of 700 girls during the 2021 farmer agitation near Delhi borders. The next day, he apologised and said that no such complaint was received and this was gossip.