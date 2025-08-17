Haryana: BJP’s Julana MC chief, aide caught taking 2.27-lakh bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday arrested Dr Sanjay Jangra, BJP’s chairperson of Julana municipal committee and his hospital’s receptionist after they were caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹2.27 lakh. A team led by DSP Fatehabad, Jugal Kishore, conducted the operation at Dr Sanjay’s private hospital, where the bribe money was being received. (HT File)

A team led by DSP Fatehabad, Jugal Kishore, conducted the operation at Dr Sanjay’s private hospital, where the bribe money was being received. The amount was allegedly taken as commission for clearing bills of a contractor who had executed pond repair works.

According to DSP Kishore, the complainant, a government contractor, reported that the chairperson had demanded a 2.5% cut to release his payment. Acting on the complaint, the ACB laid a trap. “The complainant handed over the bribe money at the hospital. Both the accused were found near the reception. Satbir, the receptionist, said Dr Sanjay had instructed him to take the money and place it in the drawer. They were arrested on the spot after completing formalities,” he said.

The case has been registered at the ACB’s Karnal police station. Both the accused will be produced before court, the DSP said. Dr Sanjay, who won the Julana municipal committee chairperson’s post in March, was also associated with the BJP’s doctors’ cell in the constituency.