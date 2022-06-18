Haryana board Class-10 results: Bhiwani girl grabs top spot
The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on Friday announced the Class-10 results in which 73.18% students passed the exam.
Board chairperson Jagbir Singh said 3.26 lakh students had appeared in the exam, of whom 2.38 lakh were declared pass.
“Girls have outshined boys with 76.26% pass percentage, which is 5.7% more than the boys’. The rural pass percentage stood at 74.06% while 71.35% urban students cracked the exam. The pass percentage of private schools was 88.21% while the government schools achieved 63.54% pass percentage,” he added.
The board has witnessed the maximum pass percentage in Class 10 this year, barring last year’s case, when all students were declared pass without taking the exams due to the Covid pandemic. The board had registered 48.88% pass percentage in 2016, 50.49% in 2017, 51.15% in 2018, 57.39% in 2019, and 64.59% in 2020. However, the private students’ (open board) pass percentage stood at 92.96%.
First two positions bagged by girls
Girls secured the top-two positions with Amisha, a student of Isharwal Public School at Bhiwani’s Isharwal, grabbing the first rank by scoring 499 marks out of 500.
Sunaina of Charkhi Dadri, Khushi of Jind and Kaithal’s Manju jointly secured the second position with 497 marks.
Five students jointly bagged the third rank among whom, Lovekush, was the only boy.
Amisha hails from Mandhan village in Bhiwani’s Tosham and her father Ved Prakash is a conductor in Haryana Roadways while mother Sunita is a homemaker.
She said her father had been a source of inspiration for her.
“I had never imagined that I would top the exams. I was expecting good marks and I focused on self-study to achieve this milestone. I want to become a software engineer. My parents motivated me during this entire journey. I am hopeful that my results will motivate other girls from villages,” she added.
Amisha said they are waiting for her father to return from duty to celebrate her achievement.
The joint second topper, Sunaina, a resident of Chandwas in Charkhi Dadri and a student of Pragya Senior Secondary School in Bhandwa, said she wants to become a doctor so that she can provide treatment to people living in rural areas.
Her father Vinod Kumar is an elementary schoolteacher in Mahendergarh and mother Suman is a housewife. Sunaina said she did not waste her time on social media and cleared her doubts by focusing on self-study.
“My teachers, friends and family supported me a lot. There was no impact of pandemic on our studies,” she added.
Sonepat district was the best performing district in the board results while Panchkula stood at the last.
