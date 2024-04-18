 Haryana board results for Class 10, 12 to be out by May 15 - Hindustan Times
Haryana board results for Class 10, 12 to be out by May 15

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Apr 18, 2024 08:40 AM IST

The answer sheets of Classes 10 and 12 will be examined in the next ten days, said Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) chairman VP Yadav

The results of Classes 10 and 12 of the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will be declared by May 15, board chairman VP Yadav said on Wednesday.

The results of Classes 10 and 12 of the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will be declared by May 15, board chairman VP Yadav said on Wednesday. (HT File)
Addressing media persons in Bhiwani, Yadav said that the answer sheets will be examined in the next ten days.

“The board officials are monitoring the entire copy assessment process. We were planning to examine the answer sheets digitally but could not get permission from the government. The sheets will be examined digitally from next year. Nearly 3 lakh students had appeared in the Class 12 exam this time,” he added.

