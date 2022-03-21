Haryana budget focuses on Antyodaya: Khattar

Reiterating the Haryana government’s commitment for transparency and implementing policies and programmes which first help people at the bottom of the pyramid, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said the state budget 2022-23 has been dedicated to the Antyodaya.

“We will ensure that benefits of the government schemes reach the last man in the queue. Sabse pehle, sabse garib,” the chief minister said while wrapping his near two-hour long reply on the budgetary proposals.

Assuring that the state government is committed to provide old-age pension to the eligible people, Khattar said the state government has also started the process of weeding out ineligible people from receiving the pension.

According to the chief minister, some people, despite having certified ₹5 lakh annual income, were availing benefit of the old-age pension while there are about 23,000 eligible families who have not availed their pension ( ₹2,500 per month) benefits.

He said all these families are being contacted and from March 31, their pension benefits will be given through Parivaar Pehchan Patra. They will get the benefit of pension without any application, he said, adding that in the last two years, due to Covid-19, the pace of development had slowed down.

“This is the reason the state budget 2022-23 presented by our government is more of a ‘farz ka budget’ than of ‘karz’. The budget aims to uplift every needy person,” Khattar said.

Khattar said of total ₹40,000 crore borrowings, about ₹20,000 crore will be used for repayment of loans.

The chief minister said registration of marriage is necessary and cannot be exempted. Now the state government is going to make arrangements under which it will be ensured that the registration is done on the same day of marriage. After this, there will be no delay in getting the shagun amount, he said.