Haryana budget session begins, governor says PPP initiative will be expanded

The budget session of the Haryana assembly got underway with governor Bandaru Dattatreya lauding the state government’s Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) e-governance scheme to promote paperless delivery of services to citizens.

Addressing the Vidhan Sabha in Hindi, the governor said. “The PPP, which is the state’s family information data depository, contains updated data of 73.11 lakh families with 2.88 crore individuals. The government intends to expand its scope by linking all government database and schemes to it in the coming year. The primary objective of the PPP is to provide services to the beneficiary at the doorstep without undergoing a separate inspection or verification by each government agency.”

Dattatreya said the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP-JJP government had done well to improve the sex ratio at birth in Haryana from 833 in 2011 to 917 by December last year.

He said the facility of free travel up to 159km in the state to girl students from their homes to educational institutions was a step in the right direction to support the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative. Around 250 dedicated buses have been provided for girl students in the state.

The state government is in the process of setting up government medical colleges in Bhiwani, Jind, Kaithal, Yamunanagar and Narnaul besides a dental college at Nalhar in Nuh district.

In view of the 75th year of Independence, he said, this is the first session of the Haryana assembly in the ‘Amrit Kaal’. “The foresight and determination of the state government and the sincere efforts of every citizen of Haryana will help in ensuring that India becomes the leader of the world in 25 years of Amrit Kaal,” he said.

He said 5G services are available in Gurugram, Panipat, Faridabad, Hisar and Rohtak districts. “In the coming days, 5G services will be rolled out in the entire state in a phased manner,” he added.

The 14th legislative assembly budget session with 21 days recess (February 24 to March 16) will conclude on March 22.

CM Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the budget estimates for 2023-24 on February 23.