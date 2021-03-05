Haryana budget session: Cong to bring no-confidence motion
STRAP: Ruling BJP-JJP combine is grappling with internal conflicts
The budget session of Haryana assembly, beginning Friday, is set to be a stormy affair with Congress, the principal Opposition party in the House announcing to bring a no-confidence motion against the BJP-JJP government.
Leader of Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, said that Congress will give a no-confidence motion to the Speaker on Friday.
“The speaker will decide when the House will discuss the motion and vote on it,” Hooda said.
The budget session comes at a time when the ruling combine is grappling with too many dissensions and conflicts. A number of BJP and JJP MLAs, and independents supporting the government are worried and unhappy with the way the farmers’ agitation on the three farm laws has lingered on.
Firebrand state home minister Anil Vij, a perpetual rebel, has given enough fodder to the Opposition by making sweeping statements about the lack of control of director general of police (DGP) Manoj Yadava on his officers and the law and order situation.
In fact, Vij’s continuous demand for ousting the DGP despite chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar approving the extension of the latter’s tenure and supporting his continuation even after Vij’s plea for his replacement, has brought out the simmering differences between the two.
“Does the Opposition need to say anything more? The government itself is admitting to its failures on the law and order situation,’’ said Hooda.
The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader said that BJP-JJP cabinet lacks capability and coordination. “Personal agenda, and not public interest, dictate the functioning of this coalition,” Hooda said.
Referring to the increasing debt liability, the former CM said the ruling coalition lives by the adage of ‘karza lo ghee piyo, marne ke baad kisne dekha hai’ (Take loans and lead a good life. No one can ask for payback of loans after one dies).”
“The lack of cohesion in the ruling combine can affect the floor co-ordination of the treasury benches in tackling a geared up the Opposition,” he said.
Hooda said they also plan to bring adjournment and calling attention motions to draw attention of the government to the multitude of problems faced by the people in state. “We seek answers on issues such as farmers’ neglect, rising unemployment, changes in domicile regulations, rising crime, paper leaks, liquor and registry scams,” he said.
He added that the slogan of 75% reservation in private jobs was the biggest fraud with the youth of Haryana as the government has provided an exemption clause in the law for the employers.
Hundreds of teachers protest at Panjab University over pay scales
Chandigarh slips to 29th rank in Ease of Living Index
Chitkara International School creates virtual mosaic for annual function
Punjab logs 1,074 Covid new cases; highest single-day rise in nearly 5 months
Upcoming Budget presentation in Haryana: Revenue deficit, debt burden sore points in economy
Shimla ranks first in ease of living index
CII red-flags Haryana govt on 75% quota to locals in private firm jobs
Virbhadra asks HP CM to show magnanimity, Jai Ram insists on apology
Punjab Budget session: AAP, SAD compete to corner Capt govt
Chandigarh's Sector-5 property grab case: HC seeks fresh status report from CBI
6 years on, UT industrial policy remains a non-starter
Chandigarh house grabbed: Journo's six bank accounts traced
Oppn lambasts Capt govt on poll promises, treasury benches count 'achievements'
SSC exam irregularities: Ex-deputy regional director convicted in Chandigarh
Will urge Centre for funds to raise honorarium of mid-day meal workers: Punjab school edu minister
