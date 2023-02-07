Haryana budget will focus on welfare of weaker sections, farmers: Khattar

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday that the focus of the 2023-24 state budget will be on economic and social upliftment of weaker sections, farmers, and labourers, while promoting industries and further improving health services.

The CM chaired the pre-budget consultation meeting, in which cabinet ministers and top rank officers were present. Khattar said that on the lines of the Central government, Haryana too will present the state’s first budget of Amrit Kaal.

“Our aim is to present a budget that ensures holistic development in the state while ensuring everyone’s participation,” said Khattar while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the pre-budget meeting held ahead of the budget session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha beginning on February 20.

“The upcoming state budget will be for the welfare of every class and section.”

An official spokesperson said that during the meeting, announcements made in the budget estimates last year were also reviewed while the ministers and the officers present in the meeting gave feedback about the state government schemes.

The CM reviewing the progress of announcements made in the 2022-23 budget and seeking feedback assumes significance as the ruling BJP-JJP legislators have been targeting the state government over patchy pace of development. During the winter session of assembly, the proceedings were marked by the ruling party MLAs expressing concern over not only the tardy pace of development but also highlighting how massive staff shortage has hit the health and education sectors.

Interacting with the media after the pre-budget meeting, Khattar said emphasis will be laid on implementing more schemes for the welfare of the underprivileged. He said Haryana should get maximum benefits from important projects announced in the Union Budget.

The CM said pre-budget meetings would also be held with other stakeholders in the coming days, after which a balanced budget would be presented after incorporating all the suggestions.

“We will pay special attention to implementing all new schemes that have been included in the Centre’s budget. In the state’s budget, special emphasis will be on education, health, employment, and women welfare and empowerment, besides setting up new industries,” said Khattar.