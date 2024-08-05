Haryana Cabinet to consider amendment in Gurdwaras Act

The Haryana Council of ministers, which is slated to hold its meeting on Monday, is likely to give nod to an Ordinance dealing with amendment in Haryana Sikh Gurdwaras (Management) Act, 2014, it is learnt. The details of the proposed amendment could not be ascertained immediately. (HT Photo)

The Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) elections are long overdue. Last week chief minister Nayab Singh Saini had said that the HSGMC elections will be held soon if no legal obstacles arise.

Sources say the Cabinet is also expected to deal with the issue of revision of pension/family pension for retired judicial officers of the Haryana government as per the Second National Judicial Pay Commission (SNJPC).

Among other likely agendas to be placed before the Cabinet are amendment in Haryana Police (non-gazetted and other ranks) Services Rules, 2017; waiving off/refund of rent/security for shops at bus stands of Haryana roadways due to the impact of the Corona period and granting challaning powers under Haryana Motor Vehicles Rules, 1993.