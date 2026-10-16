Haryana: CCTV should ensure security, not violate child’s privacy, says child rights panel

The Haryana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has issued a statutory advisory to safeguard the privacy, dignity and security of children residing in Child Care Institutions (CCIs). The advisory has been issued by commission chairperson Tripti Sheoran under Section 13(1)(a) of the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005. According to the guidelines issued, control over CCTV systems, footage and passwords must remain exclusively with the institution’s in-charge. (HT File)

A commission spokesperson said during its visits to various institutions, the commission observed that CCTV systems in several institutions had been connected to personal mobile phones and laptops. This created a significant security risk, as live footage could potentially be accessed remotely, downloaded or circulated without authorisation.

The commission emphasised that the sole purpose of CCTV surveillance should be to ensure institutional security and child protection, and not to violate children’s privacy.

According to the guidelines issued, control over CCTV systems, footage and passwords must remain exclusively with the institution’s in-charge. The use of shared passwords has been strictly prohibited. Connecting cameras to any personal mobile phone or laptop is also prohibited, and remote access must remain disabled by default. Furthermore, photographing CCTV monitors, recording their screens, or downloading, copying or circulating footage through WhatsApp, social media or any other medium has been prohibited.

The chairperson said that, keeping children’s privacy in mind, installing cameras inside toilets, bathrooms and changing areas is strictly prohibited under the Juvenile Justice Model Rules, 2016. To ensure transparency and security, institutions must maintain a register of authorised users and footage retrieval, recording the date, purpose and recipient of each instance of access or retrieval.

The commission has directed the department of women and child development, all deputy commissioners and district child protection officers to submit compliance reports within 15 days. Strict administrative action will be taken against institutions found violating the prescribed rules.

The advisory is being implemented strictly to uphold the best interests of children and protect their dignity.