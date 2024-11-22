Haryana chief secy reviews progress of 9 infra projects

Haryana chief secretary Vivek Joshi reviewed the progress of nine infrastructure projects with an anticipated investment of ₹58,274 crore underway in the state. Haryana chief secretary Vivek Joshi reviewed the progress of nine infrastructure projects with an anticipated investment of ₹ 58,274 crore underway in the state. (HT File)

Reviewing the projects listed in the project monitoring group (PMG) at a state-level meeting here today, the chief secretary held detailed discussions with deputy commissioners and senior officers of energy, public works, NHAI, health and medical education departments. An official spokesperson said that the CS directed the deputy commissioners to resolve the pending issues within stipulated timelines.

The chief secretary reviewed the construction of greenfield connectivity to Jewar Airport from DND-Faridabad-Ballabhgarh Bypass KMP Link and directed the district administration of Faridabad to remove the bottlenecks within a month so that the project is completed expeditiously. After the completion of the project, the travel time will be reduced significantly for the traffic originating from south Delhi, Faridabad and Gurugram to Agra and beyond.

The issue of allotment of land for 150-bed ESIC Hospital in Sonepat was also reviewed in the meeting. The chief secretary directed the district administration to hold discussions with the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) and find a suitable piece of land at the earliest. Regarding the construction of the 100-bed ESI Hospital in Hisar, the chief secretary was informed that the letter for allotment of land for setting up the hospital has been sent to the authority concerned.

On the issue of some encroachment on the land allotted for the construction of AIIMS Majra in Rewari district, Rewari deputy commissioner informed the meeting that the Railways has assured that the encroachment will be removed within 15 days. The MD, DHBVN, assured the chief secretary of shifting of electrical poles and lines going through AIIMS Majri campus within a month.

On the status of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor, the deputy commissioner, Yamunanagar assured that the issue of land compensation will be resolved at the earliest. On the construction of Avaada-Adampur Solar Power Project in Hisar, the chief secretary was informed in the meeting that the issue of conversion of grid connectivity will be resolved within a month.

Similarly, the status of Transmission System Strengthening Scheme for evacuation of power from SEZ in Rajasthan and construction of 100-bed ESIC Hospital in Ambala were also reviewed in the meeting.

Managing director, DHBVN, PC Meena, HSVP chief administrator, Chandra Shekhar Khare, special secretary, coordination and vigilance, Priyanka Soni, were present in the meeting.