Haryana: CIA in-charge, ASI suspended over ‘fake’ encounter

The Charkhi Dadri superintendent of police on Wednesday suspended a crime investigation agency (CIA) in-charge and an ASI in a complaint regarding an alleged fake encounter. An accused, Sonu, was in police custody for opening fire at a couple, who got married against their families’ wishes. The villagers had handed over Sonu, kin of the girl, to the police in this regard. His family alleged that the police had also taken ₹ 10 lakh from them to not torture Sonu.

According to the complaint, a police team, including the suspended officials — CIA in-charge inspector Balwan Singh and ASI Manjeet — and other police personnel, allegedly shot at a man and injured him in an alleged fake encounter two months ago.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

An accused, Sonu, was in police custody for opening fire at a couple, who got married against their families’ wishes. The villagers had handed over Sonu, kin of the girl, to the police in this regard. His family alleged that the police had also taken ₹10 lakh from them to not torture Sonu.

After the couple got married on May 6 last year, some persons went to Unn village on November 14 and shot at the man, Mohit, while abducting his wife, Sakshi. In this regard, the police registered a case against Sakshi’s father Kuldeep, cousin Akash and Sonu and around four to five other persons, all residents of Pilana village in Rohtak district.

After about two months, Bijendra, a resident of Pilana village, gave a written complaint to the Charkhi Dadri superintendent of police on January 8 this year and said after the November 14 incident, the police allegedly took Sonu, and other members of the family, including women, into custody. As per the complaint, the suspended cops took ₹10 lakh from them to not torture the persons in custody.

“The next day, we came to know that Sonu received a bullet injury in his leg in a police encounter and had been admitted to Rohtak PGI. When we went to PGI and talked to Sonu, he said at 10 pm on November 18, 2023, five to six police personnel took him from CIA police station to Ranila road and asked him to run away. When he refused, they threw him out of the vehicle, blindfolded him, tied a bandage on his left leg below the knee and then shot at him in the leg. After this, another FIR was registered against him on November 19, 2023, for attempted murder of a cop,” he said.

The complainant demanded an FIR be registered against the accused cops for a fake encounter and sought security. He also demanded that CCTV footage of the CIA police station should be secured.