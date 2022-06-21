Haryana civic body polls: Counting of votes tomorrow
The counting of votes for elections to municipal committees and municipal councils in Haryana – the polling for which took place on June 19 – will be held on Wednesday. A total of 46 civic bodies, including 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils, had gone to polls, with more than 3,500 candidates in the fray.
The northern state's ruling alliance, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), contested under a seat-sharing arrangement, with candidates from each party contesting on the symbols of their respective parties. On the other hand, the principal opposition party, the Congress, opted not to contest, saying it would only support Independents.
Among other parties, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), too, fielded candidates under their respective symbols.
Overall, nearly 13 lakh voters, of the total 18,39,455 eligible to vote, exercised their right to franchise, with the overall turnout recorded at 70.4 per cent, the State Election Commission (SEC) said. The voting took place across as many as 1,961 booths, and passed off peacefully, barring reports of minor clashes and bogus voting at some places.
While a number of factors will determine the eventual winners, one factor that has the maximum potential to impact the outcome is the recently announced Agnipath military recruitment scheme. Haryana is one of the states that witnessed violent protests against the policy, which was rolled out on Tuesday last week.
A large number of youngsters from Haryana join the armed forces.
