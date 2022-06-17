Haryana civic body polls: Parties make last-ditch effort to woo voters
With just three days left for the civic body polls in Haryana, senior leaders of major political parties joined the election campaigns and were seen making last-ditch efforts to woo voters on Thursday.
Elections to the state’s 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils will be held on June 19 and the results will be declared on June 22.
The BJP-JJP combine; the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the BSP are contesting on party symbols and the Congress is supporting independent candidates.
Senior leaders, including state BJP president OP Dhankar, home minister Anil Vij, education minister Kanwar Pal, sports minister Sandeep Singh, Kamlesh Dhana, MPs Sanjay Bhatia, Nayab Saini and local MLAs were campaigning for the BJP candidates for the elections in Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panipat and Kaithal districts.
AAP’s state incharge Sushil Gupta and Ashok Tanwar along with local leaders were campaigning for their candidates.
As the campaigning for the elections about to end on Friday, the candidates left no stone unturned and took out road shows, held corner meetings and engaged in door-to-door canvassing.
Sports minister Sandeep Singh reached Taraori and urged the voters to elect BJP’s candidate Rajiv Narang, while education minister Kanwar Pal went to Kaithal to campaign for Surbhi Garg, the BJP candidate for president’s post for Kaithal civic body.
“BJP-JJP candidates are dominating this election and our candidates will win with a huge margin. The BJP is united and all leaders of the party are campaigning for the party candidates,” he added.
AAP’s state incharge Sushil Gupta campaigned for party candidate Sonia Bohat in Assandh and said that they have picked their candidates among the commoners and people will vote for them to send out a message that they want to get rid of the BJP-JJP rule.
