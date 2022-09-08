Haryana civil services officer held in bribe case

Haryana state vigilance bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested Haryana Civil Service (HCS) officer Rajesh Prajapati, currently holding the charge of officer on special duty (OSD) to Hisar divisional commissioner.

A spokesperson of the VB said the HCS officer was booked in a bribery case following allegations of corruption which were proved during the course of the inquiry by the bureau officials. The state government, on the orders of chief minister, had entrusted inquiry to the VB, after complaint alleging demand and acceptance of bribe by the 2011-batch HCS officer Prajapati.

“The bureau conducted a thorough inquiry in which the allegations of bribery and extortion were proved against him,” the spokesperson said.

A criminal case was registered on Wednesday against the accused under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code in the vigilance bureau police station in Gurugram.

“The accused officer has been arrested and further investigation is underway,” the VB said in a statement.