Haryana Class 12 board exam results out, girls bag top three positions
The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on Wednesday declared the Class 12 results with 87.08% of the students clearing the exam.
The students, who took the exam in March, can check their results on the board’s official site, https://bseh.org.in, from 5pm on Wednesday.
Girls have secured the top three positions with Kajal, a student of KCM Senior Secondary School, Nindana, Rohtak, topping the exam by securing 498 out of 500 marks. Muskan, a student of SD Kanya Mahavidyalaya in Jind’s Narwana and Sakshi of Pehowa in Kurukshetra shared the second position with 496 marks each, while Shruti of Hisar and Poonam of Palwal got the third rank by securing 495 marks.
The pass percentage of students who took the exam in distance mode was 73.28%. As many as 1,223 students out of 1,669 passed the exam through distance mode.
Board chairman Jagbir Singh said a total of 2.45 lakh students appeared in the exam, of which 2.13 lakh passed and the compartment figure stood at 23,604.
“Girls have outshone boys. The girls’ pass percentage was 90.51%, while 83.96% boys were successful. The rural area students are ahead of the urban area pupils with a success rate of 87.71%. The pass percentage in the urban area is 85.96%. The pass percentage of private schools is 89.72%, while 85.46% students studying in government schools cracked the Class 12 exam,” he said.
Last year, the exams of board classes could not be conducted due to the Covid-19 pandemic and all students of Class 12 were declared pass. However, 80.34% students passed the Class 12 exam in 2020, 74.48% in 2019, 63.84% in 2018, 64.5% in 2017 and 62.40% in 2016.
