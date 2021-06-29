Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana clocks 16 deaths, 96 fresh virus cases on Monday
Haryana clocks 16 deaths, 96 fresh virus cases on Monday

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JUN 29, 2021 09:26 AM IST

Sixteen Covid-induced deaths and 96 fresh cases were reported in Haryana on Monday.

Panchkula, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Sirsa, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Fatehabad, Kaithal and Jind reported a death each. Two people succumbed to the virus in Gurugram and Ambala districts, while three fatalities were reported in Hisar, which has reported 1,006 deaths so far — the highest in the state. As many as 21,525 samples were collected over the last 24 hours.

No new cases were detected in Faridabad, Panipat and Mahendergarh districts, while one case each was recorded in Jhajjar, Kaithal and Jind, and two new cases each were reported in Rohtak, Rewari and Nuh.

The highest ,16, fresh cases were detected in Palwal, followed by 12 in Charkhi Dadri, nine each in Ambala and Kurukshetra and eight in Gurugram.

The active cases came down to 1,593 after 172 more people recovered on Monday, pushing the recovery rate to 98.57%.

With 1.36 lakh people getting the jab – 97,909 , the first dose – on Monday, the number of people vaccinated has risen to 86 lakh.

