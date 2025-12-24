Haryana CM announces development grants, renames village during Guru Brahmanand birth anniversary

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday announced a ₹21 lakh grant for constructing a welcome gate and library for children in the name of Jagat Guru Brahmanand Saraswati on the occasion of his birth anniversary at Chuhar Majra village in Kaithal. The function was presided over by speaker Harvinder Kalyan. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini paying tributes to Jagat Guru Brahmanand Saraswati on the occasion of his birth anniversary at Chuhar Majra village in Kaithal.

Announcing the renaming of Chuhar Majra village as Brahmanand Majra, CM Saini said that Jagat Guru was a guide for humanity and his entire life was devoted to human service, religion, sacrifice and nation-building.

Addressing the state-level ceremony, Saini said that Guruji was born in 1908 in the village of Kaithal district in a humble Ror family and grew a deep faith in the Arya Samaj.

“His life inspires us to protect and promote our great Indian culture, civilisation and moral values. Youth should imbibe Guru’s teachings in their lives and stay away from social evils like drug addiction,” the CM said, adding that the Dhand–Pundri main road will be named as Guru Brahmanand Marg besides announcing a grant of ₹51 lakh for development works.

Deputy speaker Dr Krishan Lal Middha, cabinet ministers Ranbir Gangwa, Mahipal Dhanda and Rao Narbir Singh, Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal and MLAs from the region were also present on the occasion.

The CM said that the process to make Ahar village in Panipat a sub-tehsil would be completed soon, and a chowk in the name of Guru Brahmanand would be constructed.

“A land in Gurugram will be provided for children’s education, and ₹11 lakh each would be provided for Anjanthali Gurukul in Karnal and a coaching centre in Sector-32,” Saini added.

The speaker also announced a grant of ₹31 lakh from his side for village development, while Middha, along with other cabinet ministers and the MP, also announced grants of ₹21 lakh each.