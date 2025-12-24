Search
Wed, Dec 24, 2025
New Delhi oC

Haryana CM announces development grants, renames village during Guru Brahmanand birth anniversary

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Published on: Dec 24, 2025 04:52 am IST

Announcing the renaming of Chuhar Majra village as Brahmanand Majra, CM Saini said that Jagat Guru was a guide for humanity and his entire life was devoted to human service, religion, sacrifice and nation-building.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday announced a 21 lakh grant for constructing a welcome gate and library for children in the name of Jagat Guru Brahmanand Saraswati on the occasion of his birth anniversary at Chuhar Majra village in Kaithal. The function was presided over by speaker Harvinder Kalyan.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini paying tributes to Jagat Guru Brahmanand Saraswati on the occasion of his birth anniversary at Chuhar Majra village in Kaithal.
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini paying tributes to Jagat Guru Brahmanand Saraswati on the occasion of his birth anniversary at Chuhar Majra village in Kaithal.

Announcing the renaming of Chuhar Majra village as Brahmanand Majra, CM Saini said that Jagat Guru was a guide for humanity and his entire life was devoted to human service, religion, sacrifice and nation-building.

Addressing the state-level ceremony, Saini said that Guruji was born in 1908 in the village of Kaithal district in a humble Ror family and grew a deep faith in the Arya Samaj.

“His life inspires us to protect and promote our great Indian culture, civilisation and moral values. Youth should imbibe Guru’s teachings in their lives and stay away from social evils like drug addiction,” the CM said, adding that the Dhand–Pundri main road will be named as Guru Brahmanand Marg besides announcing a grant of 51 lakh for development works.

Deputy speaker Dr Krishan Lal Middha, cabinet ministers Ranbir Gangwa, Mahipal Dhanda and Rao Narbir Singh, Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal and MLAs from the region were also present on the occasion.

The CM said that the process to make Ahar village in Panipat a sub-tehsil would be completed soon, and a chowk in the name of Guru Brahmanand would be constructed.

“A land in Gurugram will be provided for children’s education, and 11 lakh each would be provided for Anjanthali Gurukul in Karnal and a coaching centre in Sector-32,” Saini added.

The speaker also announced a grant of 31 lakh from his side for village development, while Middha, along with other cabinet ministers and the MP, also announced grants of 21 lakh each.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana CM announces development grants, renames village during Guru Brahmanand birth anniversary
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced a ₹21 lakh grant for a welcome gate and children's library in honor of Jagat Guru Brahmanand Saraswati during his birth anniversary celebration in Chuhar Majra village. He also renamed the village to Brahmanand Majra, emphasizing the Guru's contributions to humanity and urging youth to adopt his teachings. Additional grants for development were announced.