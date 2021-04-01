Haryana CM announces interest waiver for arhityas defaulting on dues

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday announced to waive-off 100% penal interest and 40% interest on default amount of commission agents (arhtiyas) owning plots in grain markets and vegetable mandis.

The decision to waive-off “around ₹370 crore that otherwise arhtiyas had to pay” comes a day ahead of rabi crops procurement operations beginning (April 1).

The move is aimed at placating powerful lobby of the arhtiyas, who have been opposing Haryana government’s decision to transfer minimum support price (MSP) amount of the procured food grains directly to bank accounts of farmers.

Earlier, the practice in place was to transfer money to the bank accounts of arhtiyas, who used to further release the payments to farmers after deducting the amount, if any, that farmers owed to them as loan.

“The farmers are fully in favour of the government’s decision to transfer the procured foodgrain payments to their bank accounts,” Khattar said, adding that farmers are the owners of the crop they grow and should receive payment of the grain they sell.

“We have no problem if there is any financial dealing between farmers and arhtiyas. If a farmer owes money to the arhtiya, he will return it,” Khattar said, indicating that wheat arrival will pick pace around April 8-10.

According to the CM, at present, there are 2,421 allottees in the defaulters list of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) and that about ₹1,131 crore is outstanding on their part.

After Wednesday’s announcement, he said that these plot holders will get benefit of about ₹370 crore. The relief is subject to the defaulters clearing entire balance amount by June 15, 2021.

Listing out a series of steps that the state government has taken in the past six years to ensure ease of living, the CM said that his government’s aim is to give relief to people by resolving administrative disputes and reducing litigation.

BENEFIT TO OVER 2,250 INDUSTRIALISTS

Under ‘Vivaadon Ka Samadhan’ initiative, the state government had announced relief in outstanding payment of interest and penalties for industrialists owning the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HSIIDC) plots.

Khattar said that this settlement scheme will benefit over 2,250 industrialists. The outstanding amount is about ₹1,500 crore and the benefit that is likely to be provided is expected to be ₹225 crore, Khattar said.

The CM said that there will be no extension beyond six years and the plot will be mandatorily put to auction through the HSIIDC.