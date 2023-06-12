Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Padma awardees from Haryana to get monthly pension of 10k: CM Khattar

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jun 12, 2023 11:49 PM IST

Haryana CM Khattar also announced free travel facility for them in Volvo buses of the Haryana Roadways. During the Jan Samvad programme in Karnal, Khattar said that most of the colonies of Karnal have been developed on shamlat land, adding that this problem would be resolved at the earliest

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday announced a monthly pension of 10,000 for the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan awardees of the state.

The chief minister also announced free travel facility for them in Volvo buses of the Haryana Roadways. During the Jan Samvad programme in Karnal, Khattar said that most of the colonies of Karnal have been developed on shamlat land, adding that this problem would be resolved at the earliest.

“I will soon convene a meeting of officers concerned to resolve this problem and give ownership rights to the residents of Karnal,” he said.

The chief minister said that government officers and employees should work with the spirit of public service. In reply to a question, he said writer Manoj Muntashir and his team had met him and sought some assistance regarding the film, ‘Adipurush’

During the programme, the chief minister said the government has formulated various welfare policies to make life easier for the people of the state. He said that the government is determined to eradicate corruption.

On a demand related to a school, the chief minister announced to open a primary school in Karnal’s Kodi colony, work on which will start soon.

The CM said that every grievance related to property ID will be resolved for which special camps are being organised.

