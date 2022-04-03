Haryana CM condemns Punjab’s resolution on Chandigarh, seeks apology from Mann, Kejriwal

Condemning a resolution moved in the assembly seeking the transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday demanded an apology from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal and chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

“Party chief Arvind Kejriwal should condemn it, or they should apologise to the people of Haryana. The Punjab chief minister should also apologise to the people of Haryana. What they have done is condemnable,” said Khattar.

The Haryana chief minister said that the Rajiv-Longowal Accord was signed 35-36 years ago and as per the accord Chandigarh is the capital of both Haryana and Punjab.

“Condemnable. They should not have done this,” he said, adding: “I had said yesterday too that there are several issues related to it.”

He said that if Kejriwal and Mann wanted to do something like this, they should first go to the Supreme Court and resolve the Sutlej-Yamuna link issue.

“The Hindi-speaking areas were not given to Haryana, which delayed the rest of the issues. They should say that they are ready to give Hindi-speaking areas to Haryana,” he said.

Khattar asked Kejriwal to clarify his stand on the Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal issue. “Kejriwal demands water on one hand and does not want to give water on the other. So, he should clarify his stand in the matter of SYL,” he said.

On Friday, Mann moved a resolution in the Punjab assembly, seeking the transfer of Chandigarh to the state.

The resolution has been moved against Union home minister Amit Shah’s decision to put Chandigarh administration officials under central service rule.

During the one-day special assembly session, Mann said that this decision is a “direct attack on the right of Punjab on Chandigarh”.