Chandigarh, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday directed that all government hospitals must maintain medicine records on a real-time centralised portal, according to a statement. Haryana CM directs real-time medicine tracking in govt hospitals to ensure availability

Doctors will be able to check the availability of medicines in their respective hospitals, leaving no scope for prescribing medicines from outside, an official statement said.

The chief minister made it clear that if any doctor still prescribes outside medicines, they must explicitly state on the OPD slip that the medicine is unavailable in the hospital. Responsibility for ensuring compliance will lie with the Chief Medical Officers .

Saini gave these directions while chairing a high-level review meeting here on the state's healthcare services. Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, Sumita Misra and Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Arun Gupta, were present.

During the meeting, Saini reviewed key aspects including availability of medicines, status of medical equipment, OPD management, staffing of doctors and paramedics, procurement systems, and quality of patient care.

He said that officers concerned should ensure that patients visiting government hospitals do not face any inconvenience and further directed them to maintain continuous monitoring of all services.

He categorically said that a shortage of medicines at any level will not be tolerated. A robust real-time monitoring system for medicine stocks must be implemented to ensure timely replenishment.

He also directed that annual empanelment of suppliers be undertaken, and CMOs should communicate medicine requirements to empanelled agencies at least four days in advance to avoid shortages.

The chief minister further directed strict action to curb the practice of unnecessarily prescribing outside medicines, ensuring that patients are not burdened with additional expenses and receive treatment within government facilities.

Emphasising the need to upgrade healthcare infrastructure across all districts, the chief minister directed that advanced diagnostic facilities such as CT scan and MRI be ensured in all hospitals.

Officers apprised Saini that such upgrades have been completed in 10 districts. The report further directed that the remaining 12 districts be covered at the earliest so that patients do not have to travel outside their districts for advanced diagnostics.

He also called for the phased expansion of healthcare infrastructure to meet future needs.

Saini directed that hospitals be strengthened in line with patient load and that adequate availability of doctors, nursing staff, and other healthcare personnel be ensured. He said timely treatment for all patients and called for improvements in staff deployment, duty rosters, and overall functioning.

Officers apprised the chief minister that until full-time specialists are appointed in medical colleges, doctors will be engaged on a contractual basis.

Highlighting the key role of CMOs, the chief minister directed that their accountability be clearly defined.

He also called for strict adherence to district-wise targets and strengthening of performance-based monitoring systems.

Saini that procurement of medicines and equipment be made more transparent, efficient, and time-bound.

He stressed that there should be no delays in procurement and all processes must adhere to prescribed timelines, while maintaining strict quality standards.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.