Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Wheat procurement: 932 cr disbursed to farmers in Haryana so far, claims CM Khattar

Wheat procurement: 932 cr disbursed to farmers in Haryana so far, claims CM Khattar

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 15, 2023 11:31 PM IST

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that a payment file was generated on Saturday for disbursement ₹317 crore in the accounts of 24, 624 farmers and this payment will be initiated on April 17.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said the state government has disbursed a sum of 932 crore to about 81,000 farmers for wheat procurement.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said the state government has disbursed a sum of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>932 crore to about 81,000 farmers for wheat procurement. (HT File)
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said the state government has disbursed a sum of 932 crore to about 81,000 farmers for wheat procurement. (HT File)

Khattar, in a statement, said that a payment file was generated on Saturday for disbursement 317 crore in the accounts of 24, 624 farmers and this payment will be initiated on April 17.

He said the state government is committed to procure every grain of wheat from the farmers at minimum support price and farmers are receiving payments for their procured crop within 48 to 72 hours. Along with this, timely lifting of the crop from the mandis has been ensured and all necessary arrangements have also been made for the farmers in the mandi. He said that in view of the interests of farmers, the Centre has relaxed the procurement norms of wheat during the procurement season 2023-24 in view of lustre loss or damage caused by grain breakage.

The procurement of mustard started in the state from March 20, while wheat, barley, and gram are being procured from April 1, 2023. The procurement is being done by procurement agencies viz. food supply, HAFED, HWC, and FCI in various mandis. The state government has opened 408 mandis/purchase centres for wheat, 103 mandis/purchase centres for mustard, 25 mandis for barley, and 11 mandis/purchase centres for gram.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
state government chief minister haryana farmers centre manohar lal khattar damage fci gram grain payment file crop + 11 more
state government chief minister haryana farmers centre manohar lal khattar damage fci gram grain payment file crop + 10 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out