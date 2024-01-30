Haryana CM donates ancestral house for e-library

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday handed over his ancestral house situated in Baniyani village of Rohtak district to the community for social work to run an e-library. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (HT Photo)

The chief minister was in Rohtak and while travelling to Bhiwani, Khattar visited his ancestral village.

“It was during this visit that the chief minister announced to donate his ancestral house to the village for starting social welfare activities,” an official spokesperson said in a statement.

On this occasion Khattar talked about his deep association with the village where he was brought up and received education.

“The chief minister said that this house is a symbol of his parents, which they had named after him. On Monday, he handed over both his own residence and that of his uncle’s son, which together encompass an area of approximately 200 square yards to the village. He said that an e-library will be established within the premises. This innovative initiative will offer not only computer facilities but also a diverse collection of books catering to various interests, ensuring accessibility for individuals of all ages, including the elderly,” the spokesperson said.

The chief minister stated that he wanted this house to serve a noble purpose where children can gather to receive education and pave the way for a brighter future of the youth.

In order to ensure effective use of the property, Khattar has proposed to set up a village committee.

Earlier, the villagers accorded a warm welcome to Khattar.