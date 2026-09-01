Haryana CM in assembly: ‘HKRN never projected as regular job provider’

The purpose of Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN) is to bring employees out of the clutches of contractors and middlemen and place them within an organised and institutional framework, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Monday, reiterating that HKRN has never been projected as a means of providing regular government employment. Congress MLAs during a protest outside the assembly against the contractual employment under the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam in Chandigarh on Monday.

Replying in the Vidhan Sabha during a discussion on a Calling Attention Motion moved by the Congress, Saini said HKRN is not a substitute for regular government employment. He said it was an alternative arrangement to ensure that essential services are not affected while regular recruitment is underway.

In its motion, signed by 17 party legislators, the Congress stated that HKRN is increasingly replacing regular employment with contractual appointments in government departments, boards and universities, bypassing constitutional recruitment bodies such as the HSSC and HPSC. The Congress said the process lacks transparency and alleged that a serious situation is arising from systematic irregularities, lack of reservation and absence of transparency.

The CM said the objective of HKRN is to provide a better and more organised framework for employees who earlier faced exploitation under the contractor-based system. He said the selection criteria and eligibility parameters are in the public domain and available through the online system.

Saini stated that deployment through HKRN is not permanent. The policy itself provides that whenever a regular employee is appointed, the employee deployed through HKRN has to vacate the post, he said.

The CM said that under the present system, no contractor can take away a portion of an employee’s wages. “It is unfortunate that whether recruitment is undertaken through the Haryana Staff Selection Commission or the Haryana Public Service Commission, the ‘Bharti Roko Gang’ makes attempts to take the process to court. Judicial proceedings take time and, as a result, recruitments are often delayed,” Saini said, pointing out that HKRN is an effort to make manpower deployment transparent, online, institutional and contractor-free.