Haryana CM Khattar kicks off ‘jan samvaad’ event in Palwal

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday kicked off the three-day ‘jan samvaad’ programme in Palwal district on Wednesday and made a slew of announcements while visiting different villages and interacting with rural folks. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar speaks during a public programme, at Bagpur Khurd village, in Palwal on Wednesday. (ANI)

The CM announced that libraries would be set up in five villages, including Bahin, Hathin, and Mandkola. He said ₹3.6 crore has been sanctioned for Mandkola village for this financial year.

Khattar said the sewerage system would be further strengthened and that rejuvenation of ponds would be done in 10 mahagrams of the surrounding area.

Khattar will cover 15 villages during his three-day visit of Palwal district.

The CM said that CCTV cameras will be installed in the big villages of the state. He said that the work of installing streetlights in 750 villages with more than 10,000 population will also be undertaken.

In Bagpur village, Khattar announced to upgrade the girls’ primary school and sanctioned ₹4.15 crore for Solra road and ₹2.10 crore for Bagpur road, according to a statement.