Haryana CM Khattar applauds CMGGA for commendable job
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the state government has been running about 50 schemes and programmes through Chief Minister’s Good Governance Associates (CMGGA) directly benefiting the needy across the state.
Addressing the CMGGA on the successful completion of their one-year experiential learning programme, Khattar also awarded the certificate of completion to the associates, applauding the CMGGA for the good work done while dealing with flagship schemes of the government.
The chief minister said that young associates are performing commendable job while working with the state government to implement welfare schemes at the grass-roots level.
He said that implementing schemes like Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) and Mukhya Mantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana (MMAPUY) were not possible without the relentless work of these associates.
Khattar said that the chief ministers of other states were asking to adopt the PPP scheme of Haryana during the recent meeting of chief ministers with the Prime Minister and that chief ministers of other states have also sent teams to Haryana to know the working of this scheme. “Thus, the schemes of the Haryana government are not only receiving good response in the state but other state governments are also looking forward to adopting the schemes of the Haryana government,” Khattar said, pointing out that some other states are also adopting the CMGGA programme which is a matter of pride for the state.
Centre’s MSP panel: Farmer unions protest near toll plazas in Haryana
Following a call by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, farmers from various unions in Haryana protested near toll plazas of various districts against the Union and state governments on Sunday. The farmers gathered near toll plazas on national highways in Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Ambala, Panchkula and Yamunanagar districts and started peaceful protests that continued from 11 am to 3 pm amid heavy police deployment.
Haryana’s health budget rose four times since 2014: Anil Vij
Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij on Sunday said that the state's health budget was Rs 1,700 crore in 2014 when hVijjoined as the minister and has risen to Rs 6,500 crore now, almost four times. He was speaking at the 'Haryana Chikitsak Gourav Award' ceremony organised by Haryana Medical Council at Kingfisher Tourist Resort in Ambala City. He also felicitated 70 government and private doctors from the state.
Three injured in clash between two groups in Khanna
At least three people suffered injuries in a clash between two groups on Sunday night in Beeja area of Khanna. The injured have been identified as Gurmeet Singh of Beeja and his rivals Kala of Doraha and Gurdeep Singh alias Deepa of Village Rauni. The Khanna police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Gunshot was also reported during the clash. However, no one suffered bullet injuries.
PWD, Lucknow municipal corporation to repair, relay roads in October
The Public Works Department and Lucknow Municipal Corporation would start repairing and relaying dilapidated roads in October. While PWD would repair rural roads, the LMC would do so within municipal limits. The road repair and relay proposals have already been sent to the department, Executive engineer, PWD (rural), Anoop Kumar Mishra added. The LMC, too, will repair or relay more than 400 dilapidated roads. “Budget for road repairs has been released,” said mayor Sanyukta Bhatia.
Punjab BJP gears up for ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme
Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma on Sunday met 73 party candidates who contested the February 10 assembly polls and instructed them to start making preparations for the party's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme to mark the 75th Independence Day. Under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, it envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their home. The AAP government is a political outfit which believes in propaganda and publicity, Sharma said.
