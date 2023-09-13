News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana CM Khattar meets family members of Nuh violence victim

Haryana CM Khattar meets family members of Nuh violence victim

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Sep 13, 2023 12:49 AM IST

Haryana CM Khattar’s visit came one-and-a-half month after the incident. Earlier the victim’s family members and supporters of Hindu outfits had slammed the state government for not extending any help to the family of Abhishek.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday reached Panipat to meet the family members of Abhishek, who was killed in the communal violence in Nuh on July 31. During the meeting, the chief minister assured support to the aggrieved family members and said that the accused behind the Nuh violence will not be spared.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday reached Panipat to meet the family members of Abhishek, who was killed in the communal violence in Nuh on July 31. (HT Photo)
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday reached Panipat to meet the family members of Abhishek, who was killed in the communal violence in Nuh on July 31. (HT Photo)

The chief minister's visit came one-and-a-half month after the incident. Earlier the victim's family members and supporters of Hindu outfits had slammed the state government for not extending any help to the family of Abhishek.

Since the killing of a 24-year-old car mechanic, Abhishek, in communal violence in Nuh, where he had gone to join the Brij Mandal Yatra of the Vishva Hindu Parishad, Panipat had witnessed repeated incidents of attacks on the properties of members of minority community.

Wednesday, September 13, 2023
