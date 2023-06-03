Haryana CM Khattar seeks support from khaps to resolve wrestlers’ issue

A day after a mahapanchayat of khap leaders in Kurukshetra gave the Centre a week’s time for the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has urged khap panchayat leaders to sort out this issue. A day after a mahapanchayat of khap leaders in Kurukshetra gave the Centre a week’s time for the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has urged khap panchayat leaders to sort out this issue. (HT Photo)

However, the chief minister did not specify what kind of role the khap leaders could play as the matter is already under investigation by the Delhi Police and protesting wrestlers were adamant for the arrest of the WFI chief.

“Even the matter is under consideration of the Union government, and we had also made our efforts but due to some gap the issue could not be resolved. Now the khap panchayats should come forward to resolve this issue with their cooperation,” Khattar said replying to a question when asked about the June 9 deadline set by the leaders of around 170 khap panchayats from Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Khattar’s reactions came a day after khap leaders led by Rakesh Tikait threatened to launch a fresh agitation on June 9 if the WFI chief was not arrested.

On a question of BJP’s humiliating defeat in Karnataka assembly elections, Khattar said that the people of Haryana are happy with the BJP government in the state and the party will win the next year’s assembly elections.

On the first day of his two-day visit to his constituency of Karnal, the chief minister also held a closed-door meeting with the party workers from Karnal and he has advised them to reach out to every family and aware them about the policies of the government.

During a workers’, meeting the chief minister announced that all unauthorised colonies with streets more than three meters wide and main roads more than six meters wide will be regularised. He said that a plan for providing basic amenities in all such colonies will also be formulated. The CM said that through the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP), about 12.5 lakh ration cards have been made in the state, adding that those ration cards which are valid and have been wrongly cut due to some reason will be added to the same category again.

While interacting with the common service centre (CSC) operators through audio conferencing from Karnal, the chief minister said digital governance in the last eight-and-a-half years proved effective for the citizens. “This has curbed corruption and the administrative processes have also gained momentum, with change in the old dilapidated system. As a result, today the administration has become smart (simple, moral, accountable, responsible, transparent),” he added.

The CM asked the CSC operators that in case of any error or mistake in the data uploaded at the CSC level, it should be rectified within 48 hours so that people do not have to wait long for the services.

He said that more than 500 schemes and services of the departments are being made available to the citizens online. “This has been possible only through the CSC. They act as a link between the government and the public. About 13,000 active common service centres are operational in the state, where various types of 12,938 services are being provided,” he asserted. In the financial year 2022-23, over 1.72 crore transactions have taken place through the CSC.

Khattar laid the foundation stone of eight pilgrim projects in Karnal district to be completed at a cost of about ₹1,177 lakh.

