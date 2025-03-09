Haryana CM launches digital portals to enhance women’s welfare services

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini marked International Women’s Day by launching three new digital portals aimed at improving women’s welfare services across the state. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini at the Mahila Samman Samaroh in Panchkula on Saturday. (HT Photo)

These include ‘Domestic Violence Complaint Registration and Monitoring Portal’ to streamline reporting and tracking of domestic violence cases, MIS Portal for ‘Aapki Beti-Hamari Beti’ Scheme to enhance the implementation of financial assistance for girl children and Supplementary Nutrition Programme (SNP) and Demand and Supply Portal to ensure efficient monitoring and distribution of nutritional supplements.

The portals were launched during a state-level ‘Mahila Samman Samaroh’ held in Panchkula, where Saini also inaugurated 44 new Anganwadi centres and laid the foundation stone for Bal Bhavan in Charkhi Dadri.

Saini made several key announcements, including an increase in leave for women government employees. Regular female government employees in Haryana will now receive 25 annual leaves instead of 20. Women working under the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN) will also get one additional leave per month, increasing their total annual leave entitlement to 22 days. The state government will provide up to ₹1 lakh in interest-free loans to help women establish dairy units.

The CM also announced that under the Mahila Krishi Vridhi Yojana, the women from farming families will be provided interest-free loans for livestock rearing, beekeeping, poultry farming, and dairy farming.

Saining highlighted Haryana’s significant improvement in gender ratio over the last decade. In 2014, Haryana’s gender ratio stood at 871 girls per 1,000 boys. After the launch of the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign by PM Narendra Modi from Panipat, the ratio has now improved to 916 girls per 1,000 boys.

He also emphasised the state’s progress in women’s safety, mentioning that Haryana now has 33 women’s police stations and a dedicated women’s helpline (1091) to address crimes against women.

In addition, the state plans to expand the Namo Drone Didi initiative by training 5,000 women to become drone pilots. So far, 100 women have been trained to operate drones and have been provided with free drones, said Saini

He further mentioned that Haryana has become the first state in India to introduce a comprehensive crèche policy for working mothers, with 572 Anganwadi centres functioning as crèches, 273 standalone crèches, 4,000 play-way schools already established, with a target to increase to 8,000 this year.

As part of the celebrations, Saini honoured districts for their achievements in improving gender ratio and child nutrition. Karnal and Yamunanagar jointly won the first prize ( ₹2.5 lakh each). Mahendergarh district secured second place ( ₹3 lakh) and Bhiwani district received third place ( ₹2 lakh).

Additionally, the best-performing districts in child nutrition improvement were awarded — Yamunanagar ( ₹2 lakh), Kurukshetra ( ₹1 lakh) and Bhiwani ( ₹50,000). The Sushma Swaraj Award ( ₹5 lakh) was awarded to Shanta Ranga from Karnal and Indira Gandhi Mahila Shakti Award ( ₹1.5 lakh each) was awarded to Bala Verma from Hisar and Rekha Rani Dhiman from Jind.

Saini also honoured three daughters from Barwala village in Panchkula district, referring to them as the “best daughters of best village.” Barwala was recognised as the best village for its exceptional sex ratio of 1059 daughters per 1000 sons. Acknowledging their achievements, the chief minister awarded cheques of ₹75,000 to Mehak, ₹45,000 to Aarju, and ₹30,000 to Latika Bhati.