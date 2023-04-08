Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Now, send your grievances to Haryana CM on jan samvaad portal

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 08, 2023 12:32 AM IST

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday launched the ‘jan samvaad’ portal in which written complaints and problems of citizens addressed to the CM will be registered

In view that at times written complaints do not reach the officer concerned, the National Informatics Centre (NIC) has developed the jan samvaad module under the CM window portal as per the instructions of Khattar, said an official spokesperson.

In view that at times written complaints do not reach the officer concerned, the National Informatics Centre (NIC) has developed the jan samvaad module under the CM window portal as per the instructions of Khattar, said an official spokesperson. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT Photo)

“Now the information about the written complaints given by the citizens will be registered in the system, resulting in the complaints reaching the officers concerned within the stipulated time period. The system will also ensure the accountability of officers to resolve the problem or complaint in a time-bound manner,” the spokesperson said, adding this is another initiative of the CM to ensure that the general public do not face any kind of problem regarding their complaints.

The citizens will get information about the progress of action being taken on their complaints through SMS. “The main objective of launching the jan samvaad portal by the CM is to bring transparency and ensure resolution of every complaint of every citizen,” the spokesperson said.

Saturday, April 08, 2023
