Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar regularises 303 illegal colonies

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Oct 07, 2023 07:34 AM IST

Haryana government led by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will spend ₹3,000 crore for basic infrastructure development of the regularised colonies

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced the regularisation of 303 illegal colonies set up across 14 districts of the state with immediate effect.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on Friday. (HT Photo)
Ahead of the Lok Sabha and assembly elections, slated for 2024, the CM announced to regularise the remaining 1,507 such colonies sprouting in the state by January 31.

He also announced to spend 3,000 crore for basic infrastructure development in these colonies.

During an interaction with the media, Khattar said 193 colonies located in 39 municipalities belong to the urban local bodies department while 110 colonies are under the jurisdiction of the town and country planning department.

He further disclosed that 2.9 lakh properties have been built in these colonies. This regularisation is expected to bring relief and development to a population of over 10 lakh residents in these areas, he said.

To avoid mushrooming of illegal colonies in future, Khattar said that special monitoring would be done and strict provisions have been made for this.

Electrification of deras, dhanis

Khattar also announced to provide electricity connections to deras-dhanis (farm-houses) with a population above 10 or more, situated within a radius of 3km of village’s outer street or phirni. Earlier the limit was 1km but the residents of the deras will have to bear 50% line cost for electricity supply beyond 300 metres.

He said that if any household still remains without electricity, they can take solar connections and the government will offer a 50% capital subsidy on it.

15% rebate on principal outstanding property tax

The CM has announced a complete waiver of interest and penalties on outstanding property tax, providing a substantial direct benefit to the tune of 8,000 crore for property owners. Besides this, the CM also announced a 15% rebate on principal outstanding property tax, giving property owners an extra benefit of approximately 1,200 crore. The CM said that Haryana government has decided to shift 33,000 volts and 11,000 volts power lines passing over colonies, houses, phirnis, parks, ponds, schools and a provision of 151 crore has been made for this project.

Hails Asian Games medallists

Khattar also praised Haryana’s players who have won medals in the ongoing Asian Games 2023. He said that out of 655 Indian athletes participating in these games, 86 are from Haryana. These athletes have collectively secured 22 medals, including seven gold, three silver, and 12 bronze. Haryana athletes have achieved 15 medals in individual events – five gold and 10 bronze medals. Additionally, they have contributed seven medals in team events -- two gold, three silver, and two bronze medals, said the CM.

Saturday, October 07, 2023
