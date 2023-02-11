Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana CM’s flying squad raids path lab in Yamunanagar, three held

Haryana CM’s flying squad raids path lab in Yamunanagar, three held

Published on Feb 11, 2023 02:08 AM IST

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

A team of chief minister’s flying squad and health department raided a private diagnostic laboratory in Yamunanagar’s Bilaspur sub-division and arrested three men Thursday for alleged irregularities.

Those arrested were identified as Anoop Kumar, a purported operator of the lab and two staff members, Rahul and Mosim.

All were presented before a court on Friday and sent to jail, sub-inspector Nirmal Singh, investigating officer in the case, said.

Police said the raid took place at M/S Tanshi Diagnostic lab at a private hospital behind Sadhaura road ashram and continued for nearly seven hours.

Sub-inspector Rajbir Singh of the squad said that on reaching the spot, the medical team found Rahul and Mosim taking samples of the patients and Anoop conducting tests.

“On being asked, Anoop couldn’t present any documents related to the lab. The staff also couldn’t produce any degree that qualified them to be operating a lab. On questioning, the owner of the hospital, Dr Sanjeev Brak Kumar failed to present any agreement related to the lab,” Singh said in his statement.

A case was registered under sections 120-B, 336 and 420 of the IPC at Bilaspur police station against four men.

