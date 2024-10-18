Haryana CM’s oath-taking: VVIP attendees, cheering crowd and many memorable moments

At the crack of dawn on Thursday, people from different walks of life and from across Haryana began swarming around the oath-taking ceremony venue-- the sprawling Dussehra Ground in Panchkula. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini arrives for his swearing-in ceremony in Panchkula on Thursday. (PTI)

Dressed up in their traditional attire with full-length shining staff in hand, the peasants with wrinkled faces were among the first to occupy chairs earmarked for the progressive farmers in the middle of the vast venue decked up in elegant decor for the momentous occasion.

At 11 am and 140 minutes before the much-awaited oath-taking ceremony started, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at 1.15 pm to the chants of “Jai Shri Ram”, the sprawling over three lakh square feet (440X720 feet) venue with sitting arrangements for 50,000 people in the heart of Panchkula city was full beyond capacity. The crowd in huge numbers had to stand outside in the absence of space inside where top BJP leaders were seen joyously sitting on the floors of their elevated block with no space left to even stand.

The ‘ragini’ teams regaled the crowd with catchy Haryanvi songs such as “Modi ji avenge re, BJP sarkar banane jari se.” The audience included families of the martyrs; ex-servicemen; people involved in the work of sanitation; entrepreneur from micro, small and medium enterprises; sportspersons and representatives of top industrial and business houses based in Haryana.

“ I don’t think it can get any better and bigger than this,” said Rajya Sabha member Kiran Choudhry, who, in the absence of a chair, cheerfully sat on the front side of the floor of the block reserved for the BJP leaders and cheered her daughter Shruti Choudhry who was inducted in the Cabinet.

“It was a historic occasion and mega show...huge crowd that exhibited great energy and discipline. So many NDA components were present.”

The audience was eagerly awaiting chief minister-designate Nayab Singh Saini. Finally, at 12 noon unusual commotion started at one of the entry points as one of the singers on the stage announced Saini’s arrival. The crowd was on their feet to catch a glimpse of Saini. And the singer began the song: “Nayab Saini jiska naam, karta nahin kabhi araam”--- giving a rousing reception to Saini, the man who was the chief minister face of the BJP in the assembly elections.

Amid a sea of cheering crowds, Saini made his way through the venue. He greeted people seated in different blocks before ascending a platform originally set for a cultural troupe. From there, he waved to the audience with folded hands, embodying both humility and celebration as he acknowledged the overwhelming support of the masses.

“This was the biggest place (Dussehra Ground) available for the ceremony. People were ferried from all parts of Haryana in 2,100 buses, apart from 6,000 cars that entered the parking places,” Sanjay Bhatia, former Karnal Lok Sabha MP, who was given the task of making arrangements, told HT.

“We made arrangements for food at the venue for 80,000 people. A sea of humanity has arrived in Panchkula. A huge number of people had to stay outside and watch the ceremony on the big screen as the venue was overflowing with people.”

The BJP’s triumph in the assembly elections, where the party won 48 out of 90 seats and secured a comfortable lead over the Congress’ 37 seats, paved the way for the swearing-in of Nayab Singh Saini and his Council of Ministers.

“It is nothing short of a grand spectacle,” said Mool Chand Sharma, BJP MLA, who was Cabinet minister in the previous term of the BJP government.

The venue itself was decked out in elegant decor. Rows of meticulously arranged chairs ensured a clear line of sight for every guest, with a section marked for dignitaries, politicians, people and media. The seating arrangements were such that every block was segregated by specific categories—party workers, guests, lakhpati didis—with enough room to ensure comfort.

The venue was framed by large screens broadcasting the proceedings live to the audience seated far from the action. A well-rehearsed security team handled the entry and exit of guests, guiding them seamlessly to their spots and preventing any crowding at key points.

At 1.15 pm sharp, PM Modi arrived after all the top dignitaries like central BJP leaders, majority of chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP and NDA-ruled states, governors had assumed their seats.

The oath ceremony began at 1.20 pm and lasted 40 minutes with Saini taking oath for the second time in seven months as Haryana chief minister. The ceremony was replete with symbolism also.

“Today is a very auspicious day due to Bhagwan Valmiki Jayanti and Sharad Poornima,” said chief secretary TVSN Prasad, while welcoming the dignitaries.

The venue turned into a grand celebration, with thousands of supporters cheering as Saini took the oath of office. As he greeted PM Modi, after taking the oath, the crowd erupted in applause, marking in Haryana’s political landscape the beginning of a new dawn.

Now, Saini’s leadership will be closely watched, not just for his ability to govern, but for how he navigates the various political and social challenges that lie ahead for Haryana.