Haryana CM Saini accuses Congress of nepotism

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini lambasted Congress by accusing them of passing the chief minister’s baton to the son/daughter of the incumbent chief minister, whereas in BJP a chance is given to the deserving candidates. Targeting the previous Congress regime in Haryana, Saini said development used to take place in the area from where the CM hailed. (HT Photo)

The chief minister was addressing the BJP’s “Sankalp” rally in Haryana’s Hansi and later in Jind’s Uchana in favour of the party candidate from Hisar Lok Sabha seat Ranjit Singh Chautala.

“The party made me BJP state chief earlier and later they asked me to hold the chair of chief minister. In BJP, a common worker like me, who belongs to a marginalised section of the society can dream of becoming chief minister,” he said.

Targeting the previous Congress regime in Haryana, Saini said development used to take place in the area from where the CM hailed. Only some families used to get government jobs, he claimed.

It was the Manohar Lal Khattar government which gave jobs on merit, he said.

“It was Manohar Lal ji who decided that youth will be given jobs ‘bina parchi, bina kharchi ke’,” he said.

He further said that the country has changed in the last 10 years as the Union government scrapped Article 370 from the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Congress was opposing the establishment of Ram Mandir, but it was in Modi’s regime that the doors of Ayodhya temple opened. The Congress and AAP leaders are in jails because of their involvement in corruption activities,” he added.

Chautala said that Manohar Lal Khattar has given everything to Nayab Singh Saini along with transferring his role to his disciple.

“In other parties, leaders don’t want to shift their chair to the youngsters, but in BJP, the roles and responsibilities are decided for everyone. We will win all 10 seats in Haryana,” Chautala added.

Former Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala and Hansi MLA Vinod Bhayana were also present during the rally in Hansi.